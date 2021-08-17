Las posiciones del torneo de la Liga Profesional de fútbol
Las siguientes son las posiciones del torneo de la Liga Profesional de fútbol, al concluir anoche la sexta fecha con tres partidos.
#Equipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF
==========================================================
1Independiente 14 6 4 2 0 7 2 +5
2Lanús 13 6 4 1 113 8 +5
3Colón 13 6 4 1 1 7 6 +1
4Estudiantes (LP) 12 6 4 0 212 6 +6
5Racing Club 11 6 3 2 1 5 1 +4
6Patronato 11 6 3 2 1 7 4 +3
7River Plate 10 6 3 1 212 5 +7
8Talleres (C) 106 3 1 2 8 5 +3
9Newell's 106 3 1 2 8 7 +1
10Aldosivi 106 3 1 2 6 7 -1
11Argentinos 96 2 3 1 5 3 +2
12Godoy Cruz 96 3 0 3 8 9 -1
13Gimnasia (LP) 86 2 2 2 6 6 0
14Atl Tucuman 86 2 2 2 7 8 -1
15San Lorenzo 86 2 2 2 5 8 -3
16Def y Justicia 76 2 1 3 9 9 0
17Union 66 1 3 2 6 7 -1
18Huracan 66 1 3 2 4 5 -1
19Banfield 66 1 3 2 3 5 -2
20Sarmiento (J) 66 2 0 4 410 -6
21Central Cba (SdE) 56 1 2 3 5 7 -2
22Platense 56 1 2 3 5 7 -2
23Arsenal 56 1 2 3 511 -6
24Boca Juniors 46 0 4 2 2 5 -3
25Rosario Central 36 1 0 5 4 8 -4
26Velez 36 0 3 3 0 4 -4