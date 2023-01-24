Premios Oscar 2023: “Argentina, 1985″, nominada a mejor película extranjera
La película Argentina, 1985 quedó nominada en la categoría mejor film internacional. Es la octava vez que una película argentina logra esa distinción y, si gana, será la tercera vez que ocurra en la historia del cine de nuestro país.
“Argentina, 1985” ganó el Globo de Oro a la mejor película en idioma no inglés
Argentina, 1985, la película de Santiago Mitre con Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani que sigue la historia de los fiscales Julio Strassera y Luis Moreno Ocampo en el Juicio a las Juntas de la última dictadura cívico-militar, quedó formalmente nominada hoy en la categoría de Mejor película internacional de la 95ta. edición de los premios Oscar, que se llevarán a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo en Los Ángeles, e irá así en busca de la tercera estatuilla de la Academia de Hollywood para el país.
El filme, que podría compartir el logro obtenido por “La historia oficial” (1985) y “El secreto de sus ojos” (2009), disputará el galardón con “Sin novedad en el frente” (Alemania, de Edward Berger), “Cerca” (Bélgica, de Lukas Dhont), “EO” (Polonia, Jerzy Skolimowski) y “The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda, hablada en gaélico, de Colm Bairéad).
La ceremonia fue conducida por Riz Ahmed (El sonido del metal) y Allison Williams (M3GAN), en un evento que se pudo seguir en vivo por las redes oficiales de la Academia de Hollywood.
En caso de resultar ganadora será la tercera vez que una producción nacional consiga una estatuilla de la Academia. Sus predecesoras fueron La historia oficial y El secreto de sus ojos.
Hasta la nominación de esta mañana, Argentina había llegado otras cinco veces a hacerse un lugar en la terna, con “La tregua” (1974, de Sergio Renán), “Camila” (1984, de María Luisa Bemberg), “Tango, no me dejes nunca” (1998, de Carlos Saura), “El hijo de la novia” (2001, de Juan José Campanella), y “Relatos salvajes” (2014, de Damián Szifron).
Todos los nominados al Oscar 2023
- MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau , The Whale
- MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- MÚSICA (partitura original)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
- MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
- MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
- MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
- MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE EN ANIMACIÓN
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Applause“ de Tell It like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” de RRR
“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once
- MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
- MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
All That Breathes“
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”Golijov
“Fire of Love”
“A House Made of Splinters”
“Navalny”
- MEJOR EDICIÓN
“The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
“Elvis” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers
“Tár” Monika Willi
“Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton
- MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Bélgica, Close
Alemania, All Quiet on the Western Front
Irlanda, The Quiet Girl
Polonia, EO
- MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
- MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
- MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
- MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve
Top Gun: Maverick
The Fabelmans
- MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser
Paul Mescal
- MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams
Michelle Yeoh
- MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Ostlund
- MEJOR PELÍCULA
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
