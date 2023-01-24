Premios Oscar 2023: “Argentina, 1985″, nominada a mejor película extranjera

La película Argentina, 1985 quedó nominada en la categoría mejor film internacional. Es la octava vez que una película argentina logra esa distinción y, si gana, será la tercera vez que ocurra en la historia del cine de nuestro país.

Argentina, 1985, la película de Santiago Mitre con Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani que sigue la historia de los fiscales Julio Strassera y Luis Moreno Ocampo en el Juicio a las Juntas de la última dictadura cívico-militar, quedó formalmente nominada hoy en la categoría de Mejor película internacional de la 95ta. edición de los premios Oscar, que se llevarán a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo en Los Ángeles, e irá así en busca de la tercera estatuilla de la Academia de Hollywood para el país.

El filme, que podría compartir el logro obtenido por “La historia oficial” (1985) y “El secreto de sus ojos” (2009), disputará el galardón con “Sin novedad en el frente” (Alemania, de Edward Berger), “Cerca” (Bélgica, de Lukas Dhont), “EO” (Polonia, Jerzy Skolimowski) y “The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda, hablada en gaélico, de Colm Bairéad).

La ceremonia fue conducida por Riz Ahmed (El sonido del metal) y Allison Williams (M3GAN), en un evento que se pudo seguir en vivo por las redes oficiales de la Academia de Hollywood.

En caso de resultar ganadora será la tercera vez que una producción nacional consiga una estatuilla de la Academia. Sus predecesoras fueron La historia oficial y El secreto de sus ojos.

Hasta la nominación de esta mañana, Argentina había llegado otras cinco veces a hacerse un lugar en la terna, con “La tregua” (1974, de Sergio Renán), “Camila” (1984, de María Luisa Bemberg), “Tango, no me dejes nunca” (1998, de Carlos Saura), “El hijo de la novia” (2001, de Juan José Campanella), y “Relatos salvajes” (2014, de Damián Szifron).

Todos los nominados al Oscar 2023

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau , The Whale

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

MÚSICA (partitura original)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE EN ANIMACIÓN

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Applause“ de Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” de RRR

“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

All That Breathes“

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”Golijov

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

MEJOR EDICIÓN

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers

“Tár” Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Bélgica, Close

Alemania, All Quiet on the Western Front

Irlanda, The Quiet Girl

Polonia, EO

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve

Top Gun: Maverick

The Fabelmans

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Austin Butler

Colin Farrell

Brendan Fraser

Paul Mescal

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams

Michelle Yeoh

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Martin McDonagh

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert

Steven Spielberg

Todd Field

Ruben Ostlund

MEJOR PELÍCULA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

