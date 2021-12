Las ventas de las mayores empresas armamentísticas subieron un 1,3 % pese a la pandemia

Business as usual? Arms sales of SIPRI Top 100 arms companies continue to grow amid #pandemic. New SIPRI data on the #ArmsIndustry is available now.



Read the Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/7HtPTj00HX

Download the Fact Sheet ➡️ https://t.co/OFqQB44edm pic.twitter.com/Oue98j8mRG