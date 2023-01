El FMI mantiene sus pronósticos para la Argentina en 2023, pero le recomendó cumplir las metas fiscales y monetarias para estabilizar la economía

Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023, before rising to 3.1% in 2024. Watch IMF Chief Economist @pogourinchas summarize the key findings of our latest World Economic Outlook Update: https://t.co/4ifKc9qi4j #WEO pic.twitter.com/HOCfdAl2mz