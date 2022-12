El Congreso de EEUU pide al Departamento de Justicia que investigue a Trump por el asalto al Capitolio

.@January6thCmte Criminal Referrals of President Trump to the Department of Justice:



I. Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

II. Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

III. Conspiracy to Make a False Statement

IV. "Incite," "Assist" or "Aid or Comfort" an Insurrection