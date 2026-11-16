Premios Grammy 2027: lista completa de nominados entre los que están Milo J y Ca7triel & Paco Amoroso

Tan solo unos días después de arrasar en los Grammy latinos, Rosalía hace historia con el reconocimiento en las categorías generales de los premios más importantes de la música con Lux. Y no era fácil: ningún cantante español ha sido nominado nunca a disco, canción o grabación del año. Una barrera que la cantante ya rompió, en parte, al optar en 2020 al galardón a la mejor artista revelación. Taylor Swift, con su trabajo The Life of a Showgirl; Olivia Dean, gracias a The Art of Loving; Olivia Rodrigo, de la mano de You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love; y Bruno Mars, con The Romantic, entre los favoritos. La 69ª edición de los Grammy tendrá lugar en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles el 7 de febrero de 2027. Milo J y Ca7triel & Paco Amoroso aparecen como nominados en la categoría Mejor Canción Latina.

Listado completo de las nominaciones a los Grammy 2027:

Álbum del Año

Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers

The Art Of Loving - Olivia Dean

Dandelion - Ella Langley

The Romantic - Bruno Mars

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. - RAYE

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love - Olivia Rodrigo

LUX (Complete Works) - Rosalía

The Life Of A Showgirl - Taylor Swift

Canción del Año

Berghain - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley

the cure - Olivia Rodrigo

Hate That I Made You Love Me - Ariana Grande

I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift

Man I Need - Olivia Dean

Risk It All - Bruno Mars

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE

Grabación del Año

Man I Need - Olivia Dean

Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley

I Just Might - Bruno Mars

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE

the cure - Olivia Rodrigo

Berghain - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

The Fate Of Ophelia - Taylor Swift

Dracula - Tame Impala, Jennie

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Angine De Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Mejor Interpretación Pop

Man I Need - Olivia Dean

Risk It All - Bruno Mars

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE

the cure - Olivia Rodrigo

Sauvignon Blanc – Rosalía

Mejor Interpretación Pop a Dúo

Runway - Lady Gaga, Doechii

Bring Your Love - Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

Click Clack Symphony. - RAYE, Hans Zimmer

The Life Of A Showgirl - Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

Dracula - Tame Impala, JENNIE

Mejor Canción Latina

Ahí - Karol G, Drake

¿Cómo Se Ama? - Jorge Drexler

Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día - Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Sting

La Perla - Rosalía, Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Niño - Milo J

Mejor Álbum Pop Latino

No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto - Karol G

Femme Fatale - Mon Laferte

Muda - Carín León

¿Dónde Es El After? - Rawayana

Bendito Verano - Elena Rose

Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana

Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 - Rauw Alejandro

Omerta - J Balvin, Ryan Castro

Hopi Sendé - Ryan Castro

Omakase - Alvaro Diaz

El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid Vs Ferxxo - Feid

Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout - Young Miko

Mejor Álbum de Dance o Electrónica

CONFESSIONS II - Madonna

Sexistential - Robyn

Soma - Skrillex

WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA - Slayyyter

Deadbeat - Tame Impala

Mejor Grabación de Dance Pop

Blue Moon - Zara Larsson

Danceteria - Madonna

Life Boat. - RAYE

DANCE... - Slayyyter

Too Easy - Tinashe

Mejor Álbum Rock

Vol.II - Angine De Poitrine

Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters

The Wow! Signal - Muse

Foreign Tongues - The Rolling Stones

Frozen Charlotte - Jack White

Mejor Interpretación Rock

Sarniezz - Angine De Poitrine

Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers

Trinidad - Geese

what’s wrong with me - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

In The Stars - The Rolling Stones

Mejor Canción Rock

In The Stars - The Rolling Stones

Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers

My Only Angel - Aerosmith, Yungblud

Streets Of Minneapolis (Radio) - Bruce Springsteen

Trinidad - Geese

what’s wrong with me - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters

Mejor Intepretación de Música Alternativa

Fabienk - Angine De Poitrine

Kill Me - Phoebe Bridgers

Au Pays Du Cocaine - Geese

Reliquia - Rosalía

Showbiz - Hayley Williams

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa

I Must Be Dreaming - Alabama Shakes

Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers

Music, Fashion, Film - Charli xcx

Getting Killed - Geese

The Mountain - Gorillaz

LUX (Complete Works) – Rosalía

Mejor Canción R&B

Let Me - Victoria Monét

My Muse - Leon Thomas

Out The Window - Kehlani

Pressha - Jill Scott

What You Need - Tems

Mejor Álbum R&B

Brown (The Chocolate Edition) - Chris Brown

When The City Sleeps - Alex Isley

Kehlani - Kehlani

Saturday Night - PJ Morton

To Whom This May Concern - Jill Scott

Mejor Interpretación R&B

Morning Dew (Donk) - Beyoncé

Out The Window - Kehlani

Let Me - Victoria Monét

Pressha - Jill Scott

What You Need - Tems

Mejor Interpretación R&B tradicional

I Found Myself - Durand Bernarr

Can't Let Go - Lalah Hathaway

Beautiful People - Jill Scott

My Muse - Leon Thomas

If I Let You - The Womack Sisters

Mejor Álbum R&B Progresivo

Bernarr. - Durand Bernarr

Waves - Moonchild

The Last Balloon - Tank And The Bangas

Pholks - Leon Thomas

Distracted - Thundercat

Mejor Álbum Rap

Dillagence II - Busta Rhymes, J Dilla

AM I THE DRAMA? - Cardi B

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops - Rapsody

OCTANE - Don Toliver

Everything Is A Lot. - Wale

Bully Deluxe - Kanye West (Ye)

Mejor Interpretación Rap Melódica

This Woman - Busta Rhymes, J Dilla, D'Angelo

Safe - Cardi B, Kehlani

Girl, Get Up. - Doechii, SZA

E85 - Don Toliver

Watching Us - Wale, Leon Thomas

Mejor Canción Rap

E85 - Don Toliver

Errtime - Cardi B

Girl, Get Up. - Doechii, SZA

Let 'Em Know - T.I.

Spend Dat - Yung Miami

Mejor Interpretación Rap

Good Flirts - Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

Errtime - Cardi B

Run It Back!! - De La Soul, Nas

Let 'Em Know - T.I.

Body - Don Toliver

Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Audiovisuales

The Odyssey

One Battle After Another

Project Hail Mary

Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu

Widow's Bay

Mejor Canción para Medios Audiovisuales

House - Charli xcx, John Cale [Wuthering Heights]

I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift [Toy Story 5]

Need Someone - Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik [The Pitt]

No Place Like Home - Cynthia Erivo [Wicked: For Good]

Runway - Lady Gaga, Doechii [The Devil Wears Prada 2]

Mejor Videoclip

Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers

Storm - Gener8ion, Yung Lean

Hate That I Made You Love Me - Ariana Grande

Click Clack Symphony. – RAYE, Hans Zimmer

Berghain – Rosalía, Björk & Yves Tumor

Mejor Película Musical

To Be Celestial Vs. That's The Weight Of The World - Earth, Wind & Fire

Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Live - Billie Eilish

Man On The Run - Paul McCartney

Epic: Elvis Presley In Concert

Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery – The Untold Story

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