Premios Grammy 2027: lista completa de nominados entre los que están Milo J y Ca7triel & Paco Amoroso
Tan solo unos días después de arrasar en los Grammy latinos, Rosalía hace historia con el reconocimiento en las categorías generales de los premios más importantes de la música con Lux. Y no era fácil: ningún cantante español ha sido nominado nunca a disco, canción o grabación del año. Una barrera que la cantante ya rompió, en parte, al optar en 2020 al galardón a la mejor artista revelación. Taylor Swift, con su trabajo The Life of a Showgirl; Olivia Dean, gracias a The Art of Loving; Olivia Rodrigo, de la mano de You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love; y Bruno Mars, con The Romantic, entre los favoritos. La 69ª edición de los Grammy tendrá lugar en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles el 7 de febrero de 2027. Milo J y Ca7triel & Paco Amoroso aparecen como nominados en la categoría Mejor Canción Latina.
Listado completo de las nominaciones a los Grammy 2027:
Álbum del Año
- Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers
- The Art Of Loving - Olivia Dean
- Dandelion - Ella Langley
- The Romantic - Bruno Mars
- THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. - RAYE
- you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love - Olivia Rodrigo
- LUX (Complete Works) - Rosalía
- The Life Of A Showgirl - Taylor Swift
Canción del Año
- Berghain - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
- Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley
- the cure - Olivia Rodrigo
- Hate That I Made You Love Me - Ariana Grande
- I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift
- Man I Need - Olivia Dean
- Risk It All - Bruno Mars
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE
Grabación del Año
- Man I Need - Olivia Dean
- Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley
- I Just Might - Bruno Mars
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE
- the cure - Olivia Rodrigo
- Berghain - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
- The Fate Of Ophelia - Taylor Swift
- Dracula - Tame Impala, Jennie
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Angine De Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- Sienna Spiro
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
Mejor Interpretación Pop
- Man I Need - Olivia Dean
- Risk It All - Bruno Mars
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE
- the cure - Olivia Rodrigo
- Sauvignon Blanc – Rosalía
Mejor Interpretación Pop a Dúo
- Runway - Lady Gaga, Doechii
- Bring Your Love - Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
- Click Clack Symphony. - RAYE, Hans Zimmer
- The Life Of A Showgirl - Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
- Dracula - Tame Impala, JENNIE
Mejor Canción Latina
- Ahí - Karol G, Drake
- ¿Cómo Se Ama? - Jorge Drexler
- Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día - Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Sting
- La Perla - Rosalía, Yahritza Y Su Esencia
- Niño - Milo J
Mejor Álbum Pop Latino
- No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto - Karol G
- Femme Fatale - Mon Laferte
- Muda - Carín León
- ¿Dónde Es El After? - Rawayana
- Bendito Verano - Elena Rose
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
- Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 - Rauw Alejandro
- Omerta - J Balvin, Ryan Castro
- Hopi Sendé - Ryan Castro
- Omakase - Alvaro Diaz
- El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid Vs Ferxxo - Feid
- Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout - Young Miko
Mejor Álbum de Dance o Electrónica
- CONFESSIONS II - Madonna
- Sexistential - Robyn
- Soma - Skrillex
- WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA - Slayyyter
- Deadbeat - Tame Impala
Mejor Grabación de Dance Pop
- Blue Moon - Zara Larsson
- Danceteria - Madonna
- Life Boat. - RAYE
- DANCE... - Slayyyter
- Too Easy - Tinashe
Mejor Álbum Rock
- Vol.II - Angine De Poitrine
- Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters
- The Wow! Signal - Muse
- Foreign Tongues - The Rolling Stones
- Frozen Charlotte - Jack White
Mejor Interpretación Rock
- Sarniezz - Angine De Poitrine
- Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers
- Trinidad - Geese
- what’s wrong with me - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
- In The Stars - The Rolling Stones
Mejor Canción Rock
- In The Stars - The Rolling Stones
- Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers
- My Only Angel - Aerosmith, Yungblud
- Streets Of Minneapolis (Radio) - Bruce Springsteen
- Trinidad - Geese
- what’s wrong with me - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
- Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters
Mejor Intepretación de Música Alternativa
- Fabienk - Angine De Poitrine
- Kill Me - Phoebe Bridgers
- Au Pays Du Cocaine - Geese
- Reliquia - Rosalía
- Showbiz - Hayley Williams
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
- I Must Be Dreaming - Alabama Shakes
- Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers
- Music, Fashion, Film - Charli xcx
- Getting Killed - Geese
- The Mountain - Gorillaz
- LUX (Complete Works) – Rosalía
Mejor Canción R&B
- Let Me - Victoria Monét
- My Muse - Leon Thomas
- Out The Window - Kehlani
- Pressha - Jill Scott
- What You Need - Tems
Mejor Álbum R&B
- Brown (The Chocolate Edition) - Chris Brown
- When The City Sleeps - Alex Isley
- Kehlani - Kehlani
- Saturday Night - PJ Morton
- To Whom This May Concern - Jill Scott
Mejor Interpretación R&B
- Morning Dew (Donk) - Beyoncé
- Out The Window - Kehlani
- Let Me - Victoria Monét
- Pressha - Jill Scott
- What You Need - Tems
Mejor Interpretación R&B tradicional
- I Found Myself - Durand Bernarr
- Can't Let Go - Lalah Hathaway
- Beautiful People - Jill Scott
- My Muse - Leon Thomas
- If I Let You - The Womack Sisters
Mejor Álbum R&B Progresivo
- Bernarr. - Durand Bernarr
- Waves - Moonchild
- The Last Balloon - Tank And The Bangas
- Pholks - Leon Thomas
- Distracted - Thundercat
Mejor Álbum Rap
- Dillagence II - Busta Rhymes, J Dilla
- AM I THE DRAMA? - Cardi B
- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops - Rapsody
- OCTANE - Don Toliver
- Everything Is A Lot. - Wale
- Bully Deluxe - Kanye West (Ye)
Mejor Interpretación Rap Melódica
- This Woman - Busta Rhymes, J Dilla, D'Angelo
- Safe - Cardi B, Kehlani
- Girl, Get Up. - Doechii, SZA
- E85 - Don Toliver
- Watching Us - Wale, Leon Thomas
Mejor Canción Rap
- E85 - Don Toliver
- Errtime - Cardi B
- Girl, Get Up. - Doechii, SZA
- Let 'Em Know - T.I.
- Spend Dat - Yung Miami
Mejor Interpretación Rap
- Good Flirts - Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
- Errtime - Cardi B
- Run It Back!! - De La Soul, Nas
- Let 'Em Know - T.I.
- Body - Don Toliver
Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Audiovisuales
- The Odyssey
- One Battle After Another
- Project Hail Mary
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu
- Widow's Bay
Mejor Canción para Medios Audiovisuales
- House - Charli xcx, John Cale [Wuthering Heights]
- I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift [Toy Story 5]
- Need Someone - Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik [The Pitt]
- No Place Like Home - Cynthia Erivo [Wicked: For Good]
- Runway - Lady Gaga, Doechii [The Devil Wears Prada 2]
Mejor Videoclip
- Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers
- Storm - Gener8ion, Yung Lean
- Hate That I Made You Love Me - Ariana Grande
- Click Clack Symphony. – RAYE, Hans Zimmer
- Berghain – Rosalía, Björk & Yves Tumor
Mejor Película Musical
- To Be Celestial Vs. That's The Weight Of The World - Earth, Wind & Fire
- Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Live - Billie Eilish
- Man On The Run - Paul McCartney
- Epic: Elvis Presley In Concert
- Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery – The Untold Story
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